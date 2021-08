ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — An officer-involved shooting that happened after an armed robbery in Arvada is under investigation.

Details are limited, but the Arvada Police Department tells FOX31 News that officers were dispatched to the Target store on Kipling Street.

Shots were fired at the American Motel near where Kipling meets the frontage road for Interstate 70.

