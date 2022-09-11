ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) – Early Sunday morning, Officer Dillon Michael Vakoff, 27, with the Arvada Police Department was killed in the line of duty while responding to a disturbance call.

Officers arrived to a chaotic scene early Sunday morning, and when they attempted to calm those present, shots were fired by a suspect who hit both a woman and Officer Vakoff. He was transported to Lutheran Hospital shortly after that and died from his injuries.

Arvada Police Chief Link Strate delivered a press conference this morning to address the loss of one of his officers in the line of duty.

“Dillon is an example of everything that is good that is a police officer,” Chief Strate said.

Officer Vakoff joined the Arvada Police Department in 2019 after serving six years in the U.S. Air Force as a staff sergeant.

Officer Vakoff was an Arvada resident who graduated from Ralston Valley High School in 2012.

“His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten,” Chief Strate said.