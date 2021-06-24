Arvada offers mental health services for community impacted by shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — In the wake of the tragic shooting in Olde Town Arvada Monday that left three people dead, including the gunman, a police officer and a good Samaritan, the city is offering mental health resources for anyone who may have been impacted by the tragedy.

“It’s a key thing right now in a time like this for people not to isolate, and to know that they’re not alone,” said Director of Acute Care Services for the Jefferson Center for Mental Health Tom Olbrich. “There are other people going through this with them that can provide support and understanding.”

The Arvada Emergency Assistance Center is open at the Shrine of Saint Anne School at 7320 Grant Pl. in Arvada from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Jefferson Center’s doors are open for anyone who needs support at 4643 Wadsworth Blvd. in Wheat Ridge, or you can call them at (303-425-0300).

You also can call Colorado Crisis Services anytime at (1-844-493-8255) or text “TALK” to 38255.

“People need to accept that whatever they’re going through is a normal reaction. Whether they’re angry, scared, anxious, or grieving, each of us is going to react according to our own timeline in our own way,” Olbrich said. “Whatever people are experiencing needs to be recognized.”

Police have confirmed that a shooter ambushed Arvada police Officer Gordon Beesley in Olde Town Monday afternoon while Beesley was responding to a suspicious incident call. FOX31 has confirmed through multiple law enforcement sources that a responding officer shot Johnny Hurley, the good Samaritan who stopped the gunman.