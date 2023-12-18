ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — A family-owned business in Arvada is giving out free Christmas trees and toys to those who can’t afford to buy their own this year.

For the past four years, Julie Echter, with Echter’s Nursery and Garden Center, said they’ve given away more than 350 trees to families in need.

“This year we’ll have trees, stands, ornaments, lights, decorations and new toys for kids,” Echter said.

It all started back in 2018 when Echter said they had more than 100 trees they weren’t going to sell in time for Christmas.

“It was such a moving experience for all of us to realize how many people in our community don’t really have the means to get a Christmas tree, and just being able to provide them that for the holidays was really special,” Echter said. “We’ve turned it into a tradition here, and every year we do this Christmas tree giveaway.”

It’s not just trees. Thanks to community donations, Echter said they’re handing out ornaments, lights, decorations and tree stands.

They’ve also teamed up with Arvada Fire to add toys to the mix.

“I think often we take for granted what we have, and it seems like such a simple thing to have a Christmas tree, but for a lot of people that’s out of reach,” Echter said.

Arvada Christmas tree giveaway 2023

This year’s giveaway will start on Friday, Dec. 22, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Echter’s Nursery and Garden Center, 5150 Garrison St. in Arvada. If trees are still available, Echter said the event will continue on Saturday and Sunday.

“Every year giving these away to people and seeing them drive off with them on top of their car, it’s my favorite day of the year,” Echter said.

Distributions are on a first-come, first-served basis. Decorations and new toys can still be donated and dropped off at the nursery.