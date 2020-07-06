Arvada man charged in shooting death of his cousin

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Isiah Alexander Bennett, 24, has been charged with first degree murder and two violent crime counts in the shooting death of his cousin, 26-year-old Raymond Jutting.

Arvada police were called to 7846 Marshall Street on June 27 on a report of a man being shot. Upon arrival, police found Jutting lying on the ground in front of the house.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the arrest affidavit, Jutting arrived at the house and engaged in a verbal altercation with Bennett.

Bennett was inside the house and Jutting was outside.

The argument escalated through an open window in the house and Bennett pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at Jutting.

Bennett is being held without bond in the Jefferson County jail.