GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A 75-year-old woman from Arvada died on Lake Granby this week.

According to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, it happened Wednesday in Cutthroat Bay.

Around 11:50 a.m., someone reported a woman fell from a kayak on the water, the Sheriff’s Office. A marina employee found her floating and unresponsive in the water.

The woman was transported in a rescue boat to a nearby ambulance, where CPR was administered, the Sheriff’s Office said. But she was pronounced dead at around 1 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office, Grand Lake Fire Protection District and Grand County Emergency Medical Services each responded to the scene. The case is now in the coroner’s jurisdiction.

Her cause and manner of death have not yet been released. The investigation is active and ongoing.