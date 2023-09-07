JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Thursday evening, Arvada K-8 families will be able to weigh in on a district proposal to consolidate their school.

Jefferson County Public Schools is weighing the possibility of closing Arvada K-8 School and Coal Creek Canyon K-8 School in Golden due to declining enrollment district-wide.

Officials said the two schools are the smallest in the district, and describe the two buildings as “urgently unsustainable.”

If approved, the measure would be part of the second phase of the district’s “Thriving Schools” initiative. The two closures could impact 524 students and 97 staff members.

In 2022, the school board voted to close 16 elementary schools due to low enrollment and decided to close Moore Middle School in June.

Arvada K-8 parents can attend the meeting at the school library from 6:30-8 p.m.

The board will ultimately vote on the proposal on Oct. 12.