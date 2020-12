ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — One person was injured and transported to the hospital from a house fire around the area of 77th and Simms Street on Thursday, Arvada Fire reported.

Photo from @ArvadaFire

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire which officials have deemed a total loss.

Crews battled the fire in defensive mode to keep it from spreading. Officials reported the fire was completely out around 12:30 p.m.

Photo from @ArvadaFire