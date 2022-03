ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Firefighters responded to a grass fire Tuesday evening in Arvada.

The fire was at Two Ponds National Wildlife Refuge, according to Arvada Fire. It was between 1.5 and 2 acres.

The fire had been declared under control by around 5:30 p.m.

There were no injuries and no structures were threatened. An investigation is underway to determine the cause.