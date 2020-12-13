Arvada Fire teams up with balancing app to help prevent senior falls

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — At 93 years old, Lloyd McKean is young at heart; and now his body is headed that way, too.

He says it’s all thanks to a new app called “Nymbl.” The app is designed to help older adults work on their balance to prevent falls by doing daily 10-minute exercises.

“I’ve been on it for 523 days,” McKean said.

And in that time, he says he has stopped relying on a walker all together.

“I don’t lean on it, actually I just push it ahead of me and I’m standing straight up looking forward and having a better time,” McKean said.

“We naturally fall when we’re distracted so we train people with function moves that we predict they would be doing anyway during a normal day. So you can imagine shifting weight side to side or stepping in different directions or practicing getting out of a chair safely,” said Nathan Estrada, a representative for the app.

The promising results of the app are why Arvada Fire teamed up with “Nymbal” to get the app into the community.

“Here in Arvada, we run about 16,000 calls per year. Thirteen thousand of those are medical. And to break it down a little further, we run 2100 calls, give or take, for falls only,” said Amber Jones of Arvada Fire.

That comes out to six calls per day just for falls. The issues is Arvada Fire’s No. 1 type of medical call.

But for McKean, the app has helped him build back his confidence.

“I look forward to it; It’s a routine. I do it just about 9 o’clock every night, and then I watch the news and I go to bed.” McKean said.