Arvada apartment searched shortly after Olde Town shooting

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — People living in an Arvada apartment complex are wondering if a SWAT raid Monday night was connected to the shooting that left a police officer and another person dead in Olde Town just a few hours earlier.

The apartment building is located at 52nd Avenue and Allison Street, about five blocks south of where the shooting occurred in Olde Town.

Neighbors of the building where the raid took place shared photos with FOX31’s Vicente Arenas of the SWAT officers in the complex and in apartments.

The door of the unit that was searched is still damaged.

We have reached out to police to find out if this search is connected to the shooting in Olde Town but have not yet heard back. An update from investigators is expected later today.