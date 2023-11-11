DENVER (KDVR) — The Arvada Fire Protection District and Westminster Fire Department competed Saturday in a turkey drive to see who could collect the most frozen turkey donations.

The drive was held at the Appliance Factory on West 88th Avenue until 3 p.m.

The turkeys were being collected for families in need. The event also included fun and games.

The competition for bragging rights started out pretty even — as of 12:30 p.m., Arvada Fire had collected 119 turkeys to Westminster Fire’s 113.

Only an hour later, though, things were much different. Westminster Fire rallied to raise their total to 168 turkeys, 23 more than Arvada Fire’s 145 turkeys.

But Arvada kept up. In the end, the Arvada Fire Protection District collected 214 turkeys, but the Westminster Fire Department collected a few more with a total of 228.