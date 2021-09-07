Artist offers free art ‘to give hope and to make people happy’ on World Art Drop Day

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Denver Arts & Venues called on local artists and businesses to surprise Denver metro residents with free art. It was inspired by World Art Drop Day.

Aurora resident and artist Lauren Rivers is an acrylic painter. ”Acrylic is the medium. Acrylic dries faster versus oils; oils take a long time to dry and cure,” said Rivers.

Recently divorced and now a single mom with two children, Rivers says her art has given her strength.

“I do feel like it help me find more courage and find my own voice,” said Rivers.

What has motivated her to participate in World Art Drop Day? “To give hope and to make people happy,” said Rivers.

As part of World Art Drop Day, Rivers is dropping off 18 pieces of her art around the Denver metro area. She posts it on Instagram for anyone to find it.

”Some artists do scavenger hunt type clues but I specifically put them with signs so that way people can go find them,” said Rivers.

Rivers says sometimes people find themselves in bad times, she just hopes her art can bring a smile.