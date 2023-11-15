DENVER (KDVR) — On Friday, “ICE!” at the Gaylord Rockies opens. It will feature scenes from the holiday movie “A Christmas Story,” a two-story tall slide, tunnels and arches all made from two million pounds of ice.

Walk through the handcarved sculptures that took around six weeks and 12,000 man-hours to create.

“ICE!” at Gaylord Hotels (Courtesy of Gaylord Hotels)

“ICE!” at Gaylord Hotels (Courtesy of Gaylord Hotels)

Slides at “ICE!” at Gaylord Hotels (Courtesy of Gaylord Hotels)

“A Christmas Story” at “ICE!” at Gaylord Hotels (Courtesy of Gaylord Hotels)

“A Christmas Story” at “ICE!” at Gaylord Hotels (Courtesy of Gaylord Hotels)

Forty professional artisans from Harbin, China – which is also known as “Ice City” – came to Aurora to build the ice carvings.

Harbin is home to the world’s largest annual ice and snow sculpting festival in the world. Some of the artisans who participated in the Harbin festival also worked on the ice sculptures in Aurora.

Using skills passed down through generations along with chisels, chippers, tongs, handsaws, grinders and chainsaws, the scene is now ready to open on Nov. 17.

Tickets and more information can be found on the resort’s website.

The exhibit will be chilled to 9 degrees, but you’ll be given a parka to stay warm as you wander through the winter wonderland.