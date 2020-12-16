Artificial Intelligence learning research lands in DPS

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Public Schools has been selected to be part of five-year, $20 million classroom artificial intelligence research project.

The project is a collaboration between the U.S. National Science Foundation, AI Institute for Student-AI Teaming Project, nine universities, private companies and public leaders, according to DPS. The project is led by University of Colorado Boulder.

The CU research will focus on how technology processes human communication, how to use AI effectively for learning and invent new technologies, according to DPS.

“We know that remote learning has changed the landscape of education forever,” said Tamara Acevedo, Deputy Superintendent of Academics for Denver Public Schools. “We need the expertise and collaboration from this partnership to ensure we have the best plans for students that make optimal use of AI to prepare students for 21st century learning.”

AI Teaching assistants will ask middle and high students about content from their current classes and provide summaries to teachers, said DPS. AI will assist in learning and assessment.