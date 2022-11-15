AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department has chosen Art Acevedo as its new interim chief while the city council continues looking for a permanent replacement for former chief Vanessa Wilson.

Wilson was fired in April and the city has so far been unable to replace her in the permanent role, despite having two finalists named in October. One removed himself from consideration after visiting the city while the other was said not to have the support of the city council.

Dan Oates has been serving as the interim chief since Wilson’s removal, a role he previously held from 2005 to 2014 before leaving the department to serve as police chief in Miami Beach until his retirement in 2019.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve Aurora again,” Oates said in a press release.

Acevedo has previously served as police chief in Austin and Houston, Texas as well as Miami.

“Chief Acevedo has been a fixture in the national law enforcement community for years and has been vocal about needed and measured improvements in policing and public safety across the country. We are honored that he reached out to us, eager to assist us with the ongoing public safety changes we have been implementing,” Aurora City Manager Jim Twombly said in a release.

He is expected to transition into the interim role in early December.

A news conference introducing Acevedo will be held at 5:30 p.m. We will stream that live on FOX31 NOW and have coverage during FOX31 News at 5.