JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Tanya Bui, the sister of a deadly arson suspect, was sentenced Friday to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison.

Bui initially pleaded not guilty in February last year but ended up pleading guilty to possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, as well as possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

According to a plea agreement, police found 692 fentanyl pills, a loaded magazine, jars of marijuana, a loaded firearm, a scale with apparent drug residue, plastic baggies, a large trash bag containing marijuana, two boxes of ammunition and $6,825 in cash when they searched the 24-year-old’s home in January 2021.

The agreement also said a search warrant was obtained for Bui’s social media accounts that showed she was using her juvenile brother, Kevin, to aid her in distributing marijuana, fentanyl and firearms.

Bui’s brother suspect in deadly arson

Kevin is a suspect in a Green Valley Ranch arson that killed an infant, toddler and three adults on Aug. 5, 2020.

A man, woman and child survived after jumping from the second story of the burning home.

When interviewed, Kevin told police he was robbed in July 2020 while attempting to buy a gun in the City Park area. Kevin told the interviewing officer that his iPhone, shoes and other belongings were stolen in the robbery and when he tried to track his phone, it pinged at the address of the home they set on fire.

The officer who interviewed Bui also testified the teenager saw news stories the day after the arson homicide and said that he noticed the victims were not the people who robbed him.

He and another teenager are facing 60 counts split between several charges that included first-degree murder with extreme indifference, attempted murder with extreme indifference, burglary and assault with a deadly weapon. A judge denied the teens’ request to move to a juvenile court.

Kevin’s next court date is scheduled for July 28.