Arson suspect’s sister pleads not guilty to drug charges

DENVER (KDVR) — The sister of a teenage suspect in a deadly arson pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to several drug-related charges.

Tanya Bui, 23, is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute less then 50 kg. of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute 40 grams of more of a substance containing fentanyl, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Bui and her brother, Kevin Bui, were arrested last week at a home in the Meadow Ranch neighborhood of suburban Jefferson County.

Kevin is one of three teens currently accused in last summer’s deadly arson in Denver’s Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. He is facing a total of 60 counts split between several charges that included first degree murder with extreme indifference, attempted murder with extreme indifference, burglary and assault with a deadly weapon.

During Wednesday’s hearing for Tanya, prosecutors reportedly said charges could be forthcoming in an arson case and that she might have been involved in the planning.

The judge decided to detain Tanya for a number of reasons, including the fact that she owns a Tesla Model S valued at approximately $80,000 despite having no reported income from legitimate employment.