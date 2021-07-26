Arson suspected in Louisville Police SUV fire

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said a department vehicle was intentionally set on fire overnight Sunday.

The SUV was unoccupied in the area of 855 W. Dillon Road and found torched after 2 a.m. The department believes the incident was intentional but there was no threat to the public.

There were no injuries, and the car was a total loss costing about $70,000.

LPD is working with officers from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to investigate the arson.

Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 303-441-4444 or the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at nococrimestoppers.com. Tipsters are eligible for a reward if the suspect is caught and convicted.