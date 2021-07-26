Arson suspected in Louisville Police SUV fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Louisville Police Department SUV arson (photo from LPD)

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said a department vehicle was intentionally set on fire overnight Sunday.

The SUV was unoccupied in the area of 855 W. Dillon Road and found torched after 2 a.m. The department believes the incident was intentional but there was no threat to the public.

There were no injuries, and the car was a total loss costing about $70,000.

LPD is working with officers from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to investigate the arson.

Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 303-441-4444 or the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at nococrimestoppers.com. Tipsters are eligible for a reward if the suspect is caught and convicted.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories