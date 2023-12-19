DENVER (KDVR) — Crews with the Aurora Fire Rescue said a fire that destroyed units at a residential building under construction in Aurora is being investigated as a potential criminal act.

On Dec. 14, firefighters battled a large fire that engulfed several residential buildings that were under construction near the 7300 block of South Addison Court. The area is next to the Red-tailed Hawk Park in the Heritage Eagle Bend neighborhood.

Because the fire started at a construction site, crews said they ran into several obstacles, including accessing the fire.

In total, five units were destroyed.

During an update on a separate fire at a different construction site in Aurora, officials with the Aurora Fire Rescue confirmed that the Addison Court fire is being investigated as a potential criminal act.

Officials did not provide any information on why they believe it might be arson, or if they have any suspect information.

The Addison Court fire was the first of three fires that broke out at buildings under construction in the past week.

On Saturday, Dec. 16, Aurora Fire Rescue responded to a large fire at a construction complex at Colfax and Peoria. Due to the fire, the intersection will be closed for the foreseeable future.

During the press conference on Monday, Aurora Fire Rescue said they cannot confirm if the two Aurora fires are connected.

On Tuesday morning, another fire broke out in Wheat Ridge. A restaurant that was under construction caught fire. The restaurant is on the first floor of the West 38 Apartments.

No injuries were reported in all three fires.