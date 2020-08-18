Arson suspected in Boulder grass fires

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an arson after responding to a welfare check Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office said a man was reportedly laying on a sidewalk near Arapahoe Avenue and Valtec Lane. The man fled on foot when officers approached.

While on the scene deputies smelled smoke and saw two small fires, one about 20 feet wide, the other about 10 feet wide. Fire crews were able to extinguish both fires quickly.

A man matching the description of the person who fled during the welfare check was seen running run into a field. Officers did not find the man.

The cause of the fires is under investigation.