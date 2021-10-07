Arson suspected after fuel markings left behind in Aurora apartment fire

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An apartment fire in Aurora is now under investigation and has been deemed suspicious by Aurora Fire Rescue.

Neighbors who returned to their units after the fire say its aftermath made it evident this fire was attempted arson. Residents described burnt lines throughout the carpet that looked like they were there because of some kind of gasoline fuel.

“It’s evident it was done intentionally,” said one resident, who wants to remain anonymous over the fear of retaliation.

“The second floor has squiggle lines like a river,” one resident said.

The fire started just before 5 a.m. Thursday. Fire officials said everyone made it out of the building safely.

Aurora Fire Rescue said the building’s sprinkler system help control the spread of the fire. But smoke and water damage caused some units to be uninhabitable, displacing some residents.

“Investigators are working to determine the circumstances that lead to this suspicious fire. The investigators have opened a criminal case, collected evidence and are working with the property manager to review surveillance footage,” the fire department said.

FOX31 and Channel 2 reached out to the apartment’s management company, CWS Apartment Homes, and requested surveillance video in hopes of helping find the possible suspect who residents believe started the fire. CWS responded to our request:

At approximately 5:00 a.m. this morning, the Aurora Fire Department responded to a fire at Marq Iliff Station. Our team is currently cooperating with investigators who are determining the cause and circumstances of the incident. Thankfully, no injuries were sustained as a result of the fire. A sprinkler system was activated and a portion of our building was damaged. The fire did not spread significantly. Our team is on-site working to repair the damage. If a resident has been displaced, or is in need of temporary housing, we will make the appropriate accommodations. Our number one priority is the well-being of our residents. Given the investigation is open and ongoing, we would advise any media to contact the local authorities for specific details. Holyce Hornischer, CWS Apartment Homes Vice President of Marketing

Neighbors told FOX31 and Channel 2 they’ve had issues with security at the complex. They said there is a lot of foot traffic that comes through because of the RTD light rail station just west of the building.

“Once our lease is over, we’re gone. We don’t feel like there is enough security here,” a resident said.

Anyone who may have witnessed this, or has information about the fire, is asked to call the Aurora Fire Investigations Hotline at 303-326-8912.