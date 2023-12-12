DENVER (KDVR) — A man is wanted for arson, according to the Littleton Police Department, related to a two-alarm fire in downtown Littleton on Friday, Nov. 17.

The department secured an arrest warrant for James Daigle, 39. He is facing charges of second-degree arson, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and second-degree criminal trespass, according to the Littleton Police Department.

Daigle is wanted in connection to a fire first reported at 12:17 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17 at the northeast corner of Main and Prince Streets. Littleton police officers arrived and found a three-story building under construction “engulfed” in flames.

While the three-story building was unoccupied, officers noticed a nearby four-story apartment building was occupied. Flames were beginning to reach that building, causing officers to begin urgently evacuating residents.

The second alarm was transmitted as soon as South Metro Fire Rescue arrived at the scene, bringing extra apparatus and personnel to the scene. The crews set up aerial master streams on Prince Street and Sycamore Street to extinguish the fire from above while other hose lines were used on the ground, according to the Littleton Police Department.

Within two hours, the fire was under control. Crews were able to prevent flames from reaching the adjacent apartment building and no injuries were reported. Firefighters used thermal imaging drones to locate and extinguish hot spots.

A large fire broke out at a building under construction in Littleton off of Main Street and Prince Street. (Credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

Residents in six units in the apartment building were displaced due to water damage. The other 30 units were not damaged. The Red Cross assisted those who were displaced.

Littleton Police Department detectives partnered with South Metro Fire Rescue investigators to identify and charge Daigle.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact Littleton police at 303-794-1551.