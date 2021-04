ADAMS COUNTY, Colo (KDVR) — A garage fire that happened on Wednesday morning is now being investigated as arson.

Adams County Fire said the fire started around 4 a.m. at 3070 West 65th Avenue.

The garage was fully engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived, according to Adams County Fire.

Westminster Fire and Federal Heights Fire Department also responded.

The fire was under control at around 4:30 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Adams County Fire said an arson investigation is underway.