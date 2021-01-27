3 teens facing murder charges for starting fire that killed Senegalese immigrants

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police have arrested three people who they say started a fire that killed five people in Green Valley Ranch last August.

FOX31’s Deborah Takahara confirms that those three people are all teenage boys who are considered minors.

“These are the three individuals we believe are responsible for this horrific crime,” Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said.

All three face multiple charges including murder in the first degree with extreme indifference, attempted murder with extreme indifference, arson and burglary.

“This not over until they are sentenced for their crimes and this heinous crime in our city,” Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said.

Takahara also confirmed that a fourth person, an adult female, was arrested but it’s unclear what those charges pertain to. Sources say she is related to one of the three teens who were arrested.

The fire began just before 3 a.m. at 5312 N. Truckee St. on Aug. 5. An infant, toddler and three adults were killed.

The victims were identified as a married couple, 29-year-old Djibril Diol and 23-year-old Adja Diol, their daughter, 1-year-old Khadija Diol, a family member, 25-year-old Hassan Diol, and her 7-month-old daughter, Hawa Baye.

“We are grateful, but we are still in pain. Arrests have been made but it will not bring these beautiful people back,” Papa Dia, an African immigrant who’s acted as a spokesperson for the family, said.

Three other people — a man, woman and child — jumped from the second story of the burning home and survived.

Photos from the scene show the three suspects wearing dark hoodies and masks.

“This was as complex of an investigation as I’m aware of in my entire career,” Pazen said.

Initially there were concerns that this was a bias-motivated crime, but Pazen said there is no evidence that this is the case.