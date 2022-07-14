MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — An arrest warrant for embattled Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters has been issued after a judge found she violated the conditions of her bond by leaving the state without the court’s permission.

According to a court filing from Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubenstein, Peters’ defense counsel filed a notice of travel on July 8 with the court, but the DA claims “at no time did the travel request ask for any travel to occur on July 12 or 13.”

The DA filed a motion objecting to the travel on July 11, and the court ruled that no travel be authorized until the people’s motion is resolved, waiting for a response from Peters’ defense by July 15.

Rubenstein said in the filing his office received an electronic copy of a letter from Peters to the Colorado Secretary of State. The letter was dated July 12 and includes an official notary that certified Peters’ signature on the letter from Clark County in Nevada.

The DA said that his office learned Peters went to Las Vegas for a conference for the Constitutional Sheriff’s and Peace Officer’s Association and spoke at the conference. The DA found a video of Peters speaking, and confirmed with the local notary that Peters signed the letter in Nevada during a time when she was ordered not to leave the state.

The judge also revoked Peters’ bond.

Tina Peters investigation background

The Mesa County elections clerk faces a number of charges in an alleged election security breach.

Earlier this week, a third arrest was made in the case. Sandra Brown, who worked for Peters, surrendered to authorities Monday on counts of suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation and attempting to influence a public servant.

Peters and her chief deputy, Belinda Knisley, were indicted in March for allegedly allowing a copy of a hard drive to be made during an update of election equipment in May 2021. State election officials first became aware of a security breach last summer when a photo and video of confidential voting system passwords were posted on social media and a conservative website.

Peters, who has echoed former President Donald Trump’s false theories about the 2020 election and become a hero to election conspiracy theorists, lost her bid to become the GOP candidate for Colorado secretary of state last month. She first came to national attention when she spoke last year at a conference hosted by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, one of the most prominent election deniers in the country.

Tina Peters investigation timeline

Peters has been in the news for months in the last year since state officials first raised concerns about an elections breach in Mesa County. Here is a timeline of FOX31’s coverage of her legal issues:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.