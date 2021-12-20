Arrest warrant submitted for former officer accused of killing teen

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department submitted an arrest warrant for second-degree murder in the case of a former cop engaging in a shootout with a 17-year-old boy on the eve of Thanksgiving.

Former Greenwood Village police officer Adam Holen is accused of exchanging gunfire with Peyton Blitstein driving in the neighborhood of 4900 block of South Addison Way on Nov. 24. Blitstein later died and Holen was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Surveillance video shows the escalation of the argument and the shots fired. Aurora police say it started as a confrontation between an adult and a group of teenagers over a careless driving incident. As the argument escalated, shots were fired.

According to an Aurora police spokesman, the warrant is still being reviewed by the district attorney’s office. John Kellner, the district attorney in the 18th Judicial District, will ultimately decide whether or not the charges will be filed.

As of Monday afternoon, a judge has not yet signed the warrant, so it is not considered active, according to an APD spokesman.