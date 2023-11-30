DENVER (KDVR) — Former Denver Broncos player Von Miller has a warrant out for his arrest after he allegedly assaulted a pregnant woman in Dallas.

The Dallas Police Department confirmed in an email to FOX31 that Miller, 34, allegedly got into a verbal argument with a woman and assaulted her.

The incident happened on Thursday at 11 a.m. when Dallas Police responded to a home over a “major disturbance call.”

A television station in Dallas reported the victim was Miller’s pregnant girlfriend. Under Texas law, assault against a pregnant person is a third-degree felony, according to Nexstar’s Buffalo station WIVB.

Police said Miller left the home before officers arrived. The woman was treated for minor injuries but was not taken to a hospital.

Miller’s current team, the Buffalo Bills, released a statement.

“This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point,” said the Buffalo Bills.

The NFL also released their own statement, “We are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club. We have no further comment at this time.”

Miller was previously under investigation for an alleged domestic violence case in January 2021. The incident allegedly happened between Miller and his ex-fiancée in Parker. However, no charges were filed.

“Based on our review of information that is currently available, we cannot meet that standard and must decline to file charges in this case,” the District Attorney’s Office of the 18th Judicial District said in 2021.

As of Thursday morning, Miller has not been arrested. A warrant has been issued for assault on a pregnant person.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.