Arrest warrant issued for former Aurora PD officer for allegedly distributing controlled substance

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An arrest warrant is out for a former Aurora police officer after he allegedly gave a controlled substance to a citizen while working an off-duty assignment in March.

The Aurora Police Department said it received a complaint on March 31 from a citizen alleging she was given a controlled substance by Officer Josiah Coe on March 4.

Officer Coe resigned from APD on April 22.

APD Chief Vanessa Wilson asked the Colorado Bureau of Investigations to conduct an independent criminal investigation. An internal affairs investigation was also initiated, according to APD.

The CBI completed its investigation and presented it to the District Attorney’s Office for the 18th Judicial District.

The District Attorney has filed criminal charges against Coe for distribution of a controlled substance and official misconduct, according to APD.

There is currently an active warrant for Coe’s arrest.

