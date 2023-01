Police arrested a juvenile male for murder in the death of 16-year-old Tayanna Manuel (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — A juvenile male was arrested Saturday and held for investigation of First Degree Murder for the death of 16-year-old Tayanna Manuel.

Tayanna was found dead in the Gateway-Green Valley Ranch neighborhood on Dec. 26.

Her body was found near a dumpster around an apartment complex.

Due to the suspect’s age, additional details, including his name, could not be released by police.

