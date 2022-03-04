AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly hit and run from last September.

Paul Ruiz, 34, was crossing Colfax near Akron Street when police say a driver hit him, and took off. Ruiz later died at the hospital.

Friday, police announced the arrest of 22-year-old Adan Antonio Tobias-Ramirez, who’s facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

“They called and said they him in custody, and my heart dropped,” Ruiz’s mother, Brenda Cobar, said. “I didn’t know to cry, or be happy, I still don’t. But at least it’s a step to justice, and that’s what I’m thankful for.”

Cobar said she had started to lose hope after months of waiting.

She said it’s been difficult knowing her son’s killer was roaming the streets.

“I cry. Every day I cry, morning, night,” she said. “When I think of him I smile, but then I cry because I wish I could have him here, and I can’t.”

Cobar knows nothing will bring back her son, but hopes that justice can be served.

“I just hope he repents, because my son was a kind person, a loving person, and he destroyed my family,“ she said. “I just hope he thinks about what he did.”