WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A suspected murderer on the run was stopped in his tracks nearly 1000 miles away in what appears to be an all-night drive in an attempt to escape.

That man was arrested in Indiana Friday after allegedly killing a convenience store owner in Wheat Ridge.

That video showed the store’s 53-year-old owner Veshraj Lamichhane being shot to death and his car being stolen.

“They were able to develop a timeline of when and how this occurred and that vehicle was stolen and we were able to immediately put out a BOLO with the vehicle information,” Wheat Ridge Police Public Information Officer Joanna Small said.

That stolen vehicle crashed in a field an estimated 1000 miles from the Denver metro in Posey County Indiana.

It would have had to be driven all night to go that distance.

Indiana State Police tried to stop the car for speeding more than 90 miles an hour before it crashed and rolled in Posey County.

Officers then realized the car was stolen and arrested the driver 26-year-old Shawnathan Deangelo Chance for probable cause for murder and other charges.

Chance had a home address listed in Dunn North Carolina.

Back in Wheat Ridge, the store was described as a popular place with the locals. Many people who work at a nearby Meat Market, knew the owner well.

“He was a phenomenal guy. He talked about his family and was always curious about how your day was going. I got to know him on a personal basis. He would always ask about little things. He spent all day there. He was the hardest-working guy. He always got to know everybody that came in and was very friendly,” said customer Dillon Corn.

The suspect is now in the Posey County Jail in Indiana being held without bond.

Wheat Ride police said the suspect will see a judge in Indiana within 48 hours and that will determine what happens next.

FOX31 was told Lamichhane was a native of Nepal.

The Rocky Mountain friends of Nepal has organized a GoFundMe to help with among other things funeral expenses.

The group described him as a father of four and the sole earner in his family.