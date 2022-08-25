AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department said a man was arrested on Wednesday for what they are calling a bias-motivated attack that happened last month.

The incident happened at the Rocket convenience store at the Phillips 66 gas station on July 23.

The suspect, identified as Riny Kosam, went into the store and bought a beer then he reportedly began yelling at two Hispanic men speaking Spanish and waiting in line.

The clerk told FOX31 that the suspect yelled at them that they “weren’t welcome here – your kind is not wanted here – get out of here.”

After that, there was a confrontation outside, and police said he sprayed the two men with gasoline. On the surveillance video, you can see the suspect grab the nozzle and spray one of the men.

The suspect was also spotted throwing a rock through the back window of the victim’s car.

Police said the suspect also stole the victim’s keys.

APD said Kosam was arrested for the following:

Robbery

Assault

Criminal mischief

Harassment

Several bias-motivated crimes

Kosam is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. on Thursday.