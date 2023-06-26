DENVER (KDVR) — A suspect in an illegal dog breeding investigation has been arrested, the Arvada Police Department said.
The Animal Management Team and Arvada police officers served a search warrant on a house located in the 7700 block of Carr Drive on June 20. The warrant was for suspected illegal dog breeding at the location.
A suspect was arrested on outstanding warrants and will face multiple new charges, the department said.
Four adult dogs and three puppies were recovered from the home and it was condemned by the city. Arvada PD said all the animals are on a court hold pending the case outcome.