DENVER (KDVR) — A suspect in an illegal dog breeding investigation has been arrested, the Arvada Police Department said.

The Animal Management Team and Arvada police officers served a search warrant on a house located in the 7700 block of Carr Drive on June 20. The warrant was for suspected illegal dog breeding at the location.

Alleged illegal dog breeding location in Arvada (Photo credit: Arvada Police Department)

Dog taken from alleged illegal dog breeding location (Photo credit: Arvada Police Department)

Dog located at suspected illegal dog breeding home (Photo credit: Arvada Police Department)

Puppy from alleged illegal dog breeding home (photo credit: Arvada Police Department)

Puppy from alleged illegal dog breeding home (Photo credit: Arvada Police Department)

Pin where illegal dog breeding was allegedly being conducted in Arvada (Photo credit: Arvada Police Department)

A suspect was arrested on outstanding warrants and will face multiple new charges, the department said.

Four adult dogs and three puppies were recovered from the home and it was condemned by the city. Arvada PD said all the animals are on a court hold pending the case outcome.