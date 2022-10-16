WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) – A suspicious package caused officials to jump into action on Saturday afternoon when it was found near a pub in Wheat Ridge, and now the man they suspect is responsible is now in custody.

According to the Wheat Ridge Police Department, a suspicious package was found around 2:42 p.m. on Saturday outside Clancy’s Irish Pub, located at 7000 West 38th Avenue.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Regional Bomb Squad assisted WRPD with this effort and after the two agencies completed their investigation, they discovered that the suspicious package was just a fake bomb.

On Sunday morning, the WRPD said that they had made an arrest and would be revealing more information on the suspect in due time.

