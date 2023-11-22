DENVER (KDVR) — Police have arrested a 23-year-old man suspected of shooting a Denver teenager and stealing his car last week.

Marco Soledad, 18, said he agreed to meet up with a man he met on Facebook Marketplace to sell his 2001 Mercedes Benz. After a test drive and a look around the vehicle, a video shows the would-be buyer instead shooting Soledad in the leg and driving off.

“That’s when I started yelling for help,” Soledad said. “And then I bend down and look at my leg, and it’s literally just covered in blood.”

Soledad spent four days in the hospital before returning home on Sunday night.

Surveillance video of a reported shooting in Denver, Colorado on Nov. 14, 2023. (Submitted)

The Denver Police Department said Alec Deschryver has been arrested. Deschryver is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder.

“It’s a relief,” Soledad said. “Because knowing that they could do that in broad daylight, it’s just wild.”

Soledad said police told him the car was crashed, and he isn’t expecting to get it back in working order. It’s a big blow to the young father, who said he was trying to sell the car to get something more suitable for winter driving and to get his fiancée and 6-month-old son around town.

His family has started a fundraiser to try and collect money for medical expenses and, potentially, a used car.