BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in the shooting death of a fellow teenager at a park in Brighton.

The teen was arrested Thursday at his family’s home in Commerce City, according to a news release from the Brighton Police Department. He is being held at the Prairie Vista Juvenile Detention Center.

The suspect is accused in the death of 17-year-old Josiah Gonzales, who was shot and killed Tuesday night at Ken Mitchell Open Space and Park in Brighton.

“BPD detectives have been working non-stop since Josiah’s death sorting through evidence, interviewing witnesses, and tracking down leads,” police spokesperson Monce Portillo said in the news release.

The district attorney will receive the case later in the week to consider formal charges, police said.

The suspect’s identity has not been released because he is a minor. Should the district attorney charge him as an adult, his name would be released.

Family said boy had been threatened before shooting

Gonzales’ family told FOX31 he had gone there that night to have pizza. But they said he had been threatened with text messages and social media posts before his killing.

Witnesses said they saw a fight start in the parking lot before the gunshots. Someone heard a girl on the scene screaming that her boyfriend had been shot. Witnesses attempted CPR, but the boy succumbed to his wounds.

Gonzales family said would have been a senior next year and had just gotten a job at Ace Hardware.

“He was just a good kid. a good boy,” his mother, Ashley Huerta, said. “He did anything for anybody. He just got off of work. He just got a job. He did good at school.”