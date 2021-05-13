Arrest in Denver tied to Jan. 6 Capitol riot; man shown propping up feet on Pelosi’s table

DENVER (KDVR) — Federal authorities in Denver have arrested another man in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, where this latest suspect was captured on video propping his feet upon a table in Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.

On Wednesday, Hunter Palm was arrested, made his first appearance in court and was released on a personal recognizance bond, court records show. Although the documents do not identify Palm’s home address, he is required to report for supervision at a federal probation office in Colorado Springs.

Photos included in Palm’s arrest affidavit show him on Capitol surveillance video pushing past law enforcement officers to move deeper into the Capitol building. Other screen grabs in the document show Palm lounging, feet propped up, at a conference table in Pelosi’s office.

An image from Hunter Palm’s arrest affidavit identifies him as the person in the baseball cap entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

The affidavit said a family member identified Palm to the FBI just two days after the riot.

FBI agents interviewed him a month later, when they said Palm admitted to entering the building. He cooperated with the agents, providing a flash drive with videos from the incident and the clothes and accessories he wore that day, according to the affidavit.

Palm’s own videos show him entering Pelosi’s office, according to the affidavit. The videos also show him near what appeared to be a government laptop in the office, which prompted Palm to ask the crowd, “Who’s good at hacking?”

Palm faces counts of obstruction of justice, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building without lawful authority, disorderly/disruptive conduct in restricting buildings and violent entry/disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.