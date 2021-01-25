Arraignment moved back for man accused of shooting two protesters on I-225

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The arraignment for a Wheatridge man accused of shooting two protesters during a protest on I-225 in July has been pushed back to mid-March.

Samuel Young‘s attorney said both sides needed more time to negotiate but plan to have an update for the court at the next appearance. The judge re-scheduled the arraignment for March 15.

Police said Samuel Young fired five rounds from his gun at the same time a jeep drove through protesters gathered on I-225 protesting the death of Elijah McClain in July. Two protesters were injured in the shooting — one protester was shot near the temple and a second protester was shot in the leg.

Young is facing four counts of attempted murder.