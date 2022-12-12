An emergency shelter in Denver to accommodate migrants who arrived in the city. (Credit: Denver Office of Emergency Management)

DENVER (KDVR) — The City and County of Denver said Monday that approximately 600 total migrants have arrived in the city in the last several months.

That includes 52 migrants that arrived at local homeless shelters overnight, the city said.

According to the city, as of Monday afternoon, 153 migrants were being accommodated in the city’s emergency shelter, 48 migrants were relocated to a church-run shelter site and 35 migrants were preparing for reunification with family.

A drop-off location for physical donations was established at Iglesia Ciudad de Dios at 5255 W Warren Avenue. Donations will be accepted on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 4 to 7 p.m.

The city said new clothing for adults in small, medium and large sizes was in high demand, with a special need for medium men’s and women’s clothing.

The city also said there was a special need for winter weather clothing including:

Coats (men’s S and M, women’s M)

Pants (waist 30-33)

Socks

Underwear

Winter apparel (hats, gloves, scarves, boots)

Children’s clothing for age 10 and younger

The city urged faith-based groups, nonprofits and private sector partners to contact the Emergency Operations Center at donations@denvergov.org.