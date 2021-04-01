Army veteran and successful Denver businessman gunned down in driveway

DENVER (KDVR) – An Army veteran who became a successful Denver businessman was gunned down in his own driveway on April 1, 2017. It happened at East 6th Avenue Parkway and Olive Street.

The case remains unsolved, so FOX31’s partners at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is putting up a new reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Henry Wagner was a kind, generous businessman, who owned several properties in Commerce City and an assisted living center in Aurora.

“He was always busy. He was a businessman, a very caring person. He was always helping other people, financially and otherwise. He was always very giving. He was just a fun hard-working man,” said his widow, Cassandra Wagner.

“The grace of God has brought me this far, but it’s been hard. I look at his picture, there are times I really cry. I miss him,” she said, explaining the past four years.

She said he used to tease her about watching crime shows or when they would pass a crime scene.

“He would always say ‘you want to go figure it out, don’t you?’” she said.

There is no murder mystery Cassandra would like to solve more than who killed her husband.

“He went out to check on some lights in the driveway just after nine that night. The garage door went up. Immediately when he went outside, somebody shot him,” she said.

Detectives have very little to go on.

“During the investigation we determined the suspect most likely fled to the southwest through the Wagner’s yard and out to 6th Avenue,” said Detective Dan Andrews in a video produced by the Denver Police Department.

Cassandra said she has no idea why anyone would want to hurt her husband. She believes someone knows something and is praying that someone will come forward.

“It’s been hard, but you have to decide to move forward. At the same time, I want to advocate for him as much as I can. That’s what I feel is my responsibility is to advocate for him. My prayer would be the person or anyone who knows anything about this case that they would have the courage to speak up, that it would be put on their heart to say something,” she said.

“It’s important, this has hurt a lot of people. Even if they think it’s something minute that might not make a difference, it may be a big piece to starting to put the puzzle together so that would be my hope, someone would just say something.”

“No one deserves to die that way, no one deserves it. That’s the biggest thing, we can’t bring him back, but to have justice would be a very big thing, for myself and his family,” she continued.

If you have any information about who killed Henry Wagner, call our partners at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. The anonymous tip line is 720-913-STOP. You could be eligible for a cash reward up $2,000.