Armed woman killed by Adams County deputies following pursuit near Watkins

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) says an investigation is underway after a woman was killed by deputies following a pursuit Tuesday morning near Watkins.

Adams County deputies said they found a suspected stolen vehicle, grey Jeep SUV, around 12:18 a.m. on I-76 at East 88th Avenue.

Deputies began pursuing the vehicle but eventually lost sight of it, according to ACSO.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle was found abandoned near East 25th Avenue and Imboden Road.

ACSO said deputies began to search the area and found an adult female suspect and another adult female. During the contact deputies were alerted that the suspect had a gun. The suspect was fatally shot.

Investigators are currently conducting interviews with witnesses, involved individuals, and involved deputies.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.