FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Fort Collins police safely arrested an armed woman who barricaded herself in a car for several hours Saturday.
According to the Fort Collins Police Department, around 10 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Golden Eagle Drive on reports of a suspicious vehicle parked in a neighborhood.
FCPD issued a shelter-in-place alert to neighbors in the area. They were told to lock their doors and windows.
Officers identified 44-year-old Debra Marshall-Passero as the person inside the car. Marshall-Passero had three warrants for her arrest.
According to FCPD, Marshall-Passero refused to exit the vehicle and told officers she was armed with a knife. Officers saw her smoking illegal drugs during the incident.
Crisis negotiators and members of SWAT responded to the scene. Members used less-lethal tools to get Marshall-Passero out of the vehicle, according to police.
At 12:37 p.m., Marshall-Passero surrendered the knife and exited the vehicle. She was safely taken into custody by police.
Marshall-Passero was charged with the following:
- Felony menacing
- Tampering with physical evidence
- Unlawful use of a controlled substance
- Resisting arrest
- Obstructing a peace officer
“Our officers have responded to multiple barricade situations in recent weeks,” said Patrol Lieutenant Kevin Cronin. “These are challenging, rapidly-evolving situations that we train for regularly. Our goal is always to use time, distance, and tools to protect the community and get everyone home safely.”
Marshall-Passero was booked into the Larimer County Jail. The shelter-in-place order has been lifted.