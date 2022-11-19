FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Fort Collins police safely arrested an armed woman who barricaded herself in a car for several hours Saturday.

According to the Fort Collins Police Department, around 10 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Golden Eagle Drive on reports of a suspicious vehicle parked in a neighborhood.

FCPD issued a shelter-in-place alert to neighbors in the area. They were told to lock their doors and windows.

Officers identified 44-year-old Debra Marshall-Passero as the person inside the car. Marshall-Passero had three warrants for her arrest.

According to FCPD, Marshall-Passero refused to exit the vehicle and told officers she was armed with a knife. Officers saw her smoking illegal drugs during the incident.

Crisis negotiators and members of SWAT responded to the scene. Members used less-lethal tools to get Marshall-Passero out of the vehicle, according to police.

At 12:37 p.m., Marshall-Passero surrendered the knife and exited the vehicle. She was safely taken into custody by police.

Marshall-Passero was charged with the following:

Felony menacing

Tampering with physical evidence

Unlawful use of a controlled substance

Resisting arrest

Obstructing a peace officer

“Our officers have responded to multiple barricade situations in recent weeks,” said Patrol Lieutenant Kevin Cronin. “These are challenging, rapidly-evolving situations that we train for regularly. Our goal is always to use time, distance, and tools to protect the community and get everyone home safely.”

Marshall-Passero was booked into the Larimer County Jail. The shelter-in-place order has been lifted.