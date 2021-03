LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Lakewood police and other departments are on scene around 6th Avenue and Simms Street attempting to detain an armed wanted person.

A Quality Inn has been evacuated and authorities are asking everyone to stay out of the area.

Update: West Metro Swat and Jeffco Swat on scene. Wanted person is barricaded and armed. Please stay out of the area. PIO on Scene. — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) March 27, 2021

Around 9 p.m., West Metro SWAT and Jefferson County SWAT were reported on scene.

