The suspects were captured on a Ring doorbell camera in a neighborhood in Wheat Ridge on July 15. Courtesy: Wheat Ridge Police Department, 7/20/2022.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Wheat Ridge police are searching for two suspects who pulled a gun on a couple and chased them down the street.

The incident was captured on a Ring doorbell camera on July 15. It shows one suspect pointing his gun at the victims as they run inside and slam their front door. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

About five minutes later, police believe the same suspects robbed a man while he was getting into his car. That incident happened in Denver.

In both cases, the suspects got away in a silver SUV, possibly a Kia.

Both suspects appear to be wearing costumes, at least wigs, in the video. But their faces are clearly visible.

If you have any information, contact Wheat Ridge Police Department or our partners at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.