Armed suspect tries to escape police, hours later crashes onto porch of Northglenn home

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — The Northglenn Police Department says a man was hospitalized after crashing his truck onto the porch of a home.

Police said it happened at 10251 Melody Dr. around 6 a.m. Dispatch advised police that the GMC truck matched the description of a vehicle that was involved in an incident earlier in the night with Thornton police.

Police said earlier in the evening, the driver was armed with a weapon and eluded Thornton officers.

When police arrived, they commanded the driver to exit the truck, but the driver refused. At that point, police said they deployed less-lethal options to break out the windows of the truck and get the suspect out of the vehicle. While getting the suspect out of the vehicle, police said they noticed weapons in the truck.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

No one inside of the home was injured.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please contact Detective Jackie Spresser at jspresser@northglenn.org or 303-450-8859.