DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 has learned about an alleged series of armed robberies, committed in a short time span in the Denver metro area Sunday night.

Interim Aurora Police Department Chief Dan Oates said in a separate news update, that a multiple robbery investigation is now being looked into by Denver Police.

This pursuit happened during another ongoing investigation Sunday night into a police-involved shooting in Aurora.

Regarding the robbery and pursuit that ended in Denver, Oates said: “We have not located a suspect,” but did not specify if “we” include DPD officers.

Oates did confirm the vehicle used by the suspect in that pursuit was stolen and eventually abandoned but didn’t say where the pursuit began or ended.

When FOX31 asked DPD about police activity near 30th and Gilpin, a spokesperson initially said “they were assisting Aurora involving a robbery suspect and they were helping with the perimeter.” They added: “any other questions should go to APD.”

According to Oates, he was not aware of any injuries in the pursuit but the suspect is still on the loose as of late Sunday evening.