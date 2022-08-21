Adam Gregory is on the loose after robbing multiple gun stores in Morgan County. (Photo: Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — An armed thief is on the loose from Morgan County after deputies said he robbed multiple gun stores in the area.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Morgan County, Fort Morgan and Brush have all experienced several burglaries and an armed robbery in the past week. Some of the businesses that were targeted were gun stores.

Deputies are now searching for 29-year-old Adam Gregory who is wanted on numerous outstanding warrants.

Deputies located Gregory’s vehicle at 5 a.m. on Sunday at an attempted gun store burglary. According to the sheriff’s office, the business owners were able to disrupt the burglary Sunday morning and witnessed three suspects flee the scene on foot.

According to the store owners, one of the suspects was armed with one of the handguns that was stolen the week prior.

Deputies seized and searched the vehicle and found evidence that connected Gregory to the crime spree. The sheriff’s office also said they identified the associates who may have been Gregory’s accomplices.

The car Gregory is associated with is described as a dark blue 2002 Subaru Impreza station wagon with the Colorado license plate DRA-885. The Subaru has body damage to the front of the car.

Gregory and his associates are considered to be armed and dangerous. If you see him, you are asked to contact 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on this crime spree is asked to contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward.