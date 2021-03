WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) – Wheat Ridge police are searching for an armed suspect who was last seen running west after an alleged robbery in the 4400 block of Wadsworth Avenue.

Police say the suspect is armed with a handgun. He is described as a Black male, medium build, wearing a blue hoodie and khaki pants.

If you see the suspect, police say to not approach him and call 911.

This is a developing story. Details will be provided as they are received.

