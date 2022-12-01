BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) – A lockdown was initiated at Prairie View High School Thursday afternoon after students with weapons were reported on the property.

A large police presence gathered at the high school located in Brighton at approximately 2:45 p.m.

Just before 3 p.m., the all-clear was given by the Brighton Police Department, who said in a tweet that “all weapons [had] been recovered and three juveniles [were] in custody.”

A controlled release of PVHS students is now being conducted.

FOX31 will update this story as more information is released.